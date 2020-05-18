Image Source : AP Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Full list of what's open and what remains closed until May 31

The Centre on Sunday evening extended nationwide lockdown till May 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of guidelines pertaining to what is allowed and restricted in different zones. The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective state/union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said MHA.

State/UT Governments shall not dilute the lockdown guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, in any manner, say the guidelines. The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4. The lockdown 3.0 ended today.

Here's what has been allowed and what remains suspended during the Lockdown 4.0 from today, except in containment zones.

Here's what's allowed until 31 May:

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the state(s)/UT(s) involved Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states and UTs Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for delivery of food items Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed District authorities to demarcate 'containment' and 'buffer' areas within Red and Orange zones as per Union Health Ministry guidelines All shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during Lockdown 4.0. All shops shall have to ensure six feet distance among customers; not allow more than five people at one time

Here's what's prohibited until 31 May:

All domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, remains prohibited till May 31 Metro rail services, schools, colleges to remain closed till May 31 All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till May 31 All social, political, religious functions, and places of worship to remain shut during extended lockdown till May 31 Movement of people will remain strictly prohibited across country from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities People above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children aged below 10 shall stay at home

