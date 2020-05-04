Image Source : Lockdown 3.0: Liquor shops to cabs, Full list of what is allowed in Maharashtra, what is not

The Maharashtra government has decided that shops selling non-essential commodities, including standalone liquor shops, will be allowed to open from today in the COVID-19 non-containment zones across the state. This will be applicable to coronavirus "Res Zones outside containment areas, news agency ANI reported.

A similar decision had already been announced for the COVID-19 green and orange zones, and such shops in these two zones were scheduled to open from Monday. However, the state government on Sunday extended the easing of restrictions for shops in the red zones as well.

The state government in its guidelines specified that liquor shops would be allowed to open in green, orange and red zones (except in containment) areas. However, the shops in market complexes and malls will remain closed. As per the guidelines, only five shops selling non-essential items will be allowed in each lane to avoid crowding while there is no restriction on numbers for essential shops.

The new norms will be effective from May 4. The timings for all shops will be decided by the local authorities, the government said.

The state government had allowed the opening of standalone stores in all urban areas except Mumbai and Pune and this restriction has now been eased to cover these two cities as well.

Here's a full list of what is allowed and what is not in Maharashtra from today:

What is allowed in Maharashtra and what is not

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage