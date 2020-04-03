LNJP, GB Pant to shut OPD services amid spike in coronavirus cases

LNJP Hospital/File

The Delhi government on Friday announced the shutting down of the out patient department (OPD) services of its two premier hospitals -- Lok Nayak and G.B. Pant -- amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city.

In an order, the Medical Director, however, said the medical emergency services at both the hospitals will continue.

"The order will come into effect from April 4," it said.

The two hospitals were earmarked for dedicated treatment of coronavirus patients.

According to the order, the medical emergency of LNH will continue from the ground floor of the general emergency of the casualty block.

"All obst and gynae services will commence from the old gynae block."

It said G.B. Pant hospital will continue to provide emergency services to neurology as well as cardiology patients and will manage the Cardio and Neuro emergency patients referred from LNH.

Delhi has so far reported close to 300 patients infected by the deadly coronavirus.