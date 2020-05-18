Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen tomorrow

Image Source : FILE Liquor shops to reopen in Puducherry from tomorrow

Liquor shops will reopen in Puducherry tomorrow onwards, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said today. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Narayanaswamy. The sale of liquor would be allowed between 7 am-7 pm only.

Puducherry has reported about 13 cases of the coronavirus so far, according to the latest update published by the Union Ministry of Health. Out of these 9 are active cases. One person has died so far.

Earlier on Sunday, the government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. A fresh set of guidelines were also issued by the ministry. The decision to demarcate areas in green, orange and red zones now rests with the states. The ministry said that states and union territories cannot dilute the restrictions that have been imposed in Lockdown 4.0. It further said that states/UTs may prohibit certain other activities or impose restrictions as deemed necessary.

