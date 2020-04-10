Image Source : PTI Liquor bottles seized from ambulance in West Bengal's Malda, 2 held

Police on Friday seized an unspecified quantity of India made foreign liquor (IMFL) from an ambulance in Malda district of West Bengal and arrested its two occupants. The private ambulance, carrying no patient, was being used to ferry liquor during the lockdown period, police said.

Policemen found that the ambulance was carrying several cartons of liquor bottles during checking on a state highway at Aiho locality under Habibpur police station area, Malda SP Alok Rajoria said.

The vehicle and the liquor bottles were seized.

The SP said the occupants of the ambulance were being questioned to find out details of the consignment.

