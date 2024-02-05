Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as next Vice Chief of Army Staff

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff. He is presently heading the Northern Army Command and will be taking over on February 15.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy. He has held many important positions in his career. Lt Gen was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984. Later, he commanded in the Kashmir Valley and the deserts of Rajasthan.

He commanded his battalion in the Kashmir Valley, Assam Rifles Sector along the Indo-Myanmar Border, Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR, East). He also had the honour of commanding the prestigious Rising Star Corps.

New Northern Army Commander

Meanwhile, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar has been appointed as the new Northern Army Commander. He is succeeding Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi who is moving to Army Headquarters as VCOAS.

Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Kumar was tenanting the appointment of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) at Army HQ. He has experience in intelligence, operations, force structuring, operational logistics and tech infusion in his recent appointments.

An alumnus of Sainik School Bijapur and National Defence Academy, the General Officer was commissioned into 1 ASSAM REGIMENT in June 1985. He has commanded 59 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion (ASSAM), an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division on the Line of Control and the highly active White Knight Corps in Northern Command.

The General Officer has held various staff and instructional appointments to include an instructional tenure at Infantry School, Mhow, Senior Operations Officer in the United Nations Sector in Cambodia, Colonel (Policy) in Military Secretary Branch, Indian Army Training Team at Lesotho, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern Theatre, Additional Director General Military Intelligence and Director General Military Intelligence at Army HQ.