Leicester violence updates: UK police make 47 arrests to deter further disorder in eastern England city

The UK police said that they have made 47 arrests as part of an ongoing operation to deter further disorder in the eastern England city of Leicester, which saw scenes of violence over the weekend.

The UK police said on Tuesday that they have made 47 arrests as part of an ongoing operation to deter further disorder in the eastern England city of Leicester, which saw scenes of violence over the weekend. The development comes as the Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community and called for protection for those affected.

Leicestershire Police said a 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon during clashes in the city. Amos Noronha, from the local area, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court after his arrest during Saturday's incident and was quickly charged due to "overwhelming evidence".

It follows a weekend of what the police termed as "serious disorder" and "significant aggression" as Hindu and Muslim groups clashed in the wake of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai at the end of last month. "A policing operation to deter further disorder continued in east Leicester… In total, 47 people have been arrested for offences in relation to the unrest in the east of the city. Some of those arrested were from out of the city, including some people from Birmingham,” Leicestershire Police said.

The force said it had to be supported by resources from a number of neighbouring police forces, including the mounted police unit, as the clashes escalated over the weekend. Dispersal and stop and search powers have been used repeatedly to restore calm. There were social media videos circulating showing a temple flag being ripped out and glass bottles being hurled.

Diaspora group Insight UK has claimed that much of the violence was the result of "misinformation" and fake news circulating on social media.

Leicester city mayor Peter Soulsby agreed, saying "very, very, very distorting" events were being shared on social media and blamed outsiders for coming into the city to stoke violence.

Leicester, in the East Midlands region of England, is known as a city with a large chunk of the population of South Asian descent. The city's Belgrave Road is famous as the Golden Mile, packed with Indian-origin jewellery, food and other businesses, and also a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The city's former Indian-origin member of Parliament, the first of South Asian heritage, took to social media to appeal for calm.

