Leicester Hindu-Muslim violence: 15 arrested after temple vandalised in riot-hit area | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The arrests were made after videos went viral of mobs vandalising a Hindu temple in the area.

Leicester violence: At least 15 people were arrested so far after a clash broke out among groups of young men on Sunday, Leicestershire Police said in a statement. The riots were triggered on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan.

The arrests were made after videos went viral of mobs vandalising a Hindu temple in the area. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man clothed in black can be seen getting atop a building and pulling down a saffron flag amid hooting and cheering by a group of people.

Leicester police said in a statement that a serious cognisence has been taken in the matter. "We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road. This appears to have taken place while officers were dealing with nearby public disorder. We do not tolerate violence or disorder and are investigating the incident."

India - Pakistan match the 'trigger'

The violence first started on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, following which a fight broke out in Melton Road, Belgrave, leading to 27 arrests so far, according to a UK-based media publication Leicester Mercury.

The police while calling for calm told everyone to return home and asked to share the information that has been checked and is true.

Indian High Commission condemns violence

After the reports of the clash on Saturday night, the Leicestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon, in a video message shared on the Twitter handle, said, "We have had numerous reports of a disorder on the streets of Leicester tonight, Saturday, September 17 We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm."

Latest World News