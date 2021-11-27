Follow us on Image Source : PTI Artificial Intelligence may ensure justice delivery, reduce backlog of pending cases: Law Minister Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Artificial Intelligence can help the justice system in surprising ways. During an address in the national capital, Rijiju said that AI's automated algorithm-based support system can help the law and order system.

"Artificial Intelligence can help in implementing court management tools, like case flow management, case management clearance rates, online information of case laws & automated algorithm-based support system which can all add to the efficiency of the judicial functioning", he said.

Rijiju also said that AI can significantly help in reducing the pending backlog of cases, and ensure delivery of justice.

During his speech, Rijiju also urged to think about how a law becomes difficult to implement despite getting passed by the Supreme Court, High Court, Assembly or Parliament.

"When Govt or Court make a decision, it becomes a law of the land. How do we see a situation where it becomes difficult to implement a law passed by SC, HC, Assembly or Parliament? Need to think", he said.

Latest India News