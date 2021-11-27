No farmers' tractor rally on November 29, next course of action to be decided on Dec 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BREAKING | Farmers' tractor rally on November 29 postponed

BREAKING | The tractor rally called by the farmers', which was supposed to be held on November 29, has been postponed. To observe one year of the anti-farm law agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, had earlier this month announced that 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractors marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session starting November 29.

The big decision was taken during a meeting at the Singhu border. "When we had announced that there will be a tractor rally on November 29, all the three farm laws were not scrapped. Now that when the laws have been taken back, we have decided not to take up the rally. However, if Centre doesn't agree to the rest of our demands, we will decide our further course of action on December 4 meet," a farmer leader said.

The farmers also cleared that if the Centre doesn't agree on MSP, the protest will continue. "If the government doesn't gurantee the MSP, protest will continue."

"PM Narendra Modi should direct state governments and Railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest," a leader of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures.

SKM welcomed the prime minister’s decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. It also indicated that its movement for a statutory guarantee of MSP and demand for the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

