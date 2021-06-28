Follow us on Image Source : PTI Top Lashkar commander Nadeem Abrar arrested in 'big success' for J-K Police

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar was arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Abrar's arrest comes as a "big success" as he was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir.

"Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

According to PTI sources, security forces arrested Abrar and another suspect at a checkpoint at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city.

The security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade from the possession of the duo. According to police, Abrar was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a fresh attempt to attack a military installation with the help of drones was on Monday foiled by alert Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station who fired at the unmanned aerial vehicles that flew away, an incident that came hours after an IAF station saw the first terror attack using quadcopters.

The first drone was spotted at around 11.45 pm on Sunday followed by another at 2.40 am over the military station, which was witness to a terror attack in 2002 in which 31 people were killed, including 10 children.

The latest incident comes hours after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

