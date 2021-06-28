Monday, June 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Special police officer, his wife shot dead by militants in J-K's Pulwama; daughter injured

Special police officer, his wife shot dead by militants in J-K's Pulwama; daughter injured

Militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

PTI PTI
Srinagar Published on: June 28, 2021 6:27 IST
militat attacks officer
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday

Militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, while their daughter suffered injuries, officials said. The ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in Awantipora area of the district around 11 pm and opened fire on the family, they said.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the SPO and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to injuries. Their daughter Rafia has been shifted to a hospital here for treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Also Read: Watch: CCTV captures visuals of twin explosions at Jammu IAF station

Also Read: Explosives-laden drones crash into IAF station at Jammu airport: What has happened so far

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X