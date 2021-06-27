Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two explosives-laden drones crash into IAF station at Jammu airport: What has happened so far

Jammu witnessed two explosions at the high security technical area of Air Force Station on the intervening night of June 26-27. Two Indian Air Force personnel suffered injuries in the blasts that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. It was for the first time that unmanned aerial vehicles were used in an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh termed the twin blasts a "terror attack". The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the investigation in the case.

'Blast ripped through roof'

According to officials, the first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the Indian Air Force in Satwari area. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

FIR registered

An official said, FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Satwari police station on the application of a junior warrant officer of the IAF.

NIA to take over probe

The police and other agencies are working together with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack. A team from anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also at the spot. It is likely to take over the probe.

"The NIA is all likely to take over the case. They are already supervising the investigation at the scene of the blast after joining the probe," one of the officials said.

Another major strike averted

According to the DGP, another major strike was averted when a person, probably owing allegiance to the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, was arrested along with an improvised explosive device weighing around six kg. The person was tasked with triggering the IED in a crowded place.

Govt, Authorities in action

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the twin-explosions at the Jammu IAF station.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar held a review meeting with BCAS, NSG, IAF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, Director Airport, DIG Central Kashmir Range and SSP Budgam to discuss the security situation at airport, and countermeasures.

High Alert at Pathankot airbase

After two explosions occurred at the Air Force Station in Jammu, security agencies were put on high alert in border areas of Punjab, mainly the Pathankot airbase. Security was stepped up, particularly in border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur, including near Indian Air Force base in Pathankot that saw the terror attack on January 2, 2016, as well as nearby Mamoon Cantonment of the Indian Army.

