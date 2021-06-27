Terrorist held with explosive material in Jammu; IED recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorist held with explosive material from Narwal, IED recovered

The suspect, a resident of Banihal, was arrested from Trikuta Nagar area on the outskirts of the city late Saturday night, official said.

An IED of 5/6 kg weight was recovered by Jammu police by a LeT outfit operative and which was planned to plant at some crowded place.

A major terror attack has been averted with this recovery. The terrorist is being interrogated.

They said security has been beefed up across Jammu province, following the arrest of the suspect with the explosive material.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.

An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it added.

