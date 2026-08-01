'Golden page reserved for Ajit Doval in India's history': Amit Shah confers NSA with Lokmanya Tilak Award

Pune:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday presented the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Pune, praising his contribution to India's internal and external security and drawing parallels between Doval's work and the nationalist vision of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Addressing the award ceremony on the 106th death anniversary of Tilak, Shah said Doval's role in shaping India's security and foreign policy would earn him a lasting place in the country's history.

"Whenever history is written, if anyone analyses internal security and external security, then clearly, for Ajit Doval ji, a golden page will have to be kept reserved; there is no doubt about this," Shah said.

The Home Minister began his speech by paying tribute to Tilak, describing him as a transformative leader who gave a new direction to India's freedom movement.

"Tilak Maharaj gave a new direction to the freedom struggle, a new meaning. He made the great proclamation: 'Swaraj is my birthright.' No one can give Swaraj to the people of this country; this right belongs to the people, and we shall achieve it," Shah said, adding that Tilak ignited the spirit of self-rule among millions. He described Tilak as a visionary teacher, fearless journalist, thinker and Karma Yogi whose contribution to the freedom struggle remains unparalleled.

Highlighting Tilak's legacy as a journalist and nationalist, Shah said his writings in Kesari reflected exceptional courage and helped articulate India's civilisational identity before the world. He also credited Tilak with launching the Ganapati and Shivaji festivals to foster cultural nationalism, saying the country continues to follow that path.

Drawing a direct connection between Tilak's fearlessness and Doval's work, Shah recalled his tenure as Gujarat's Home Minister following the Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts.

He said then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had advised Gujarat Police to consult Doval, whose inputs proved instrumental in solving not only the Ahmedabad blasts but also 13 bomb blast cases across the country simultaneously.

"I remember Ajit ji had come to my house. The tips he gave resulted in Gujarat Police resolving not just the Ahmedabad bomb blast, but 13 bomb blasts across the country all at once. It was a very great achievement," Shah said.

Shah also credited Doval with helping transform India's foreign policy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him National Security Advisor in 2014.

"When he became Prime Minister in 2014, he appointed Ajit Doval ji as the NSA. Today, India's foreign policy has become a foreign policy with a backbone of steel. Along with self-respect, we have strengthened our position in the world," Shah said.

The Home Minister said honours such as the Lokmanya Tilak National Award are not merely ceremonial but recognise individuals who have dedicated their lives to the nation and inspire future generations.

"When such individuals are honoured, society expresses its gratitude towards them. At the same time, their lives inspire countless others to serve the nation. The Tilak Award conferred upon Ajit Doval ji today will become a great source of inspiration for everyone who works for the country, irrespective of their field," he said.

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