Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi booked over Ram Temple donation theft skit outside Parliament amid huge row

New Delhi:

A political storm has erupted over a skit performed by opposition MPs inside the Parliament complex targeting the Centre over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

The protest has triggered multiple police complaints, demands for action against the leaders involved, and sharp condemnation from the BJP.

FIR against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi

An FIR has been registered in Varanasi following a complaint by a religious leader. Another police complaint has been lodged against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav by petitioner Surya Maithil at Delhi's Jehangirpuri Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said, "Mahant Balak Nath Ji has submitted a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The complaint concerns certain videos that went viral on social media, in which Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is seen dressed in the attire of a Sant and engaging in acts that, according to the complainant, insult Sanatan Dharma. Based on this complaint, a case is being registered, and further legal action will follow."

The complainant also warned of taking the "law in their hands" if their demands were not met.

"We have lodged an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Awadhesh Prasad, and Pappu Yadav today. We took this step because of the way Pappu Yadav has insulted Sanatan Dharma, the saffron attire, and the community of saints and seers," the complainant told ANI.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj files complaint in Delhi

The performance also prompted BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj and several party MLAs, to file formal police complaints in New Delhi, alleging that the opposition leaders had outraged Hindu religious sentiments.

"The spectacle orchestrated yesterday within the Parliament complex by MP Pappu Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad, and the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was neither a protest nor mere dissent; it was, according to us, a mockery of Sanatan culture, a derision of the saintly community, and a scornful affront to India's traditions," she said.

Pappu Yadav defends act: 'Sanatan doesn't belong to RSS'

Defending his and Opposition MPs' actions during the skit, Pappu Yadav said Hinduism and Sanatan do not belong to the RSS.

"Hinduism is mine, Sanatan is mine... These people have stolen everything from the temples across the entire country. We are raising the voice of the 100 crore Sanatan-following population of the country," the Purnea MP said.

What is the controversy about?

The controversy centres on a demonstration staged by opposition MPs inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to highlight allegations surrounding Ram Mandir donations.

As slogans of "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod," "Jawab tumko dena hoga," and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!" echoed through the Parliament complex, Pappu Yadav appeared dressed in saffron robes, portraying a temple priest collecting offerings from devotees while carrying a photograph of Ayodhya's Lord Ram.

Fellow opposition MPs played the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. In a scripted sequence, the "priest" was shown quietly pocketing the money instead of depositing it in the box, prompting a Samajwadi Party MP, acting as a devotee, to confront him over the alleged act.

The ruling coalition has accused the opposition of deliberately insulting Sanatan Dharma for political mileage. BJP leaders have demanded strict action against those involved, arguing that the performance hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Meanwhile, with an FIR registered in Varanasi and complaints filed in Delhi, police have begun examining the allegations and the videos of the Parliament protest as legal scrutiny of the incident continues across multiple jurisdictions.

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Complaint filed against Pappu Yadav for enacting Ram temple donation theft in Parliament premises