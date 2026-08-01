Girl sings 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai' before Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Haridwar, video goes viral

Haridwar:

A young girl sang a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Yuva Shakti Samvad programme in Haridwar on Saturday, drawing applause from the Chief Minister.

The girl performed a song with the lyrics, "Modi hai to mumkin hai" (With Modi, everything is possible), while also praising CM Dhami. As she sang, the Chief Minister applauded and encouraged her from the stage.

The song's lyrics read: "Modi hai to mumkin hai, jag mein naam kamaya hai. Dhakad Dhami ke aate hi, sankat door bhagaya hai. Nidar hokar har naari ghoome, suraksha ka aisa maan hai. Janata ki seva hi bas, Dhami ki pehchaan hai," praising both the Prime Minister and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister for leadership, public service and women's safety.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami interacted with young participants and described Gen-Z as the driving force behind India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

In a post on X after the event, the Chief Minister said he had an engaging interaction with the youth, learning about their experiences, aspirations and expectations from the government.

"Our Gen-Z is not only the youth of today but also the architect of a developed India's golden future. Their enthusiasm, energy, fresh ideas and determination to achieve something new are always inspiring. Interacting with them and understanding their dreams is a special experience for me," he wrote.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said the world today looks at India with hope and confidence, largely because it is the world's youngest country. He noted that nearly 65 per cent of India's population is below the age of 35, calling the country's demographic dividend its greatest strength.

The Chief Minister said young people represent both India's present and future, adding that Gen-Z is not a generation that merely dreams but one that works to turn those dreams into reality.

Dhami also reiterated that the state's development would continue uninterrupted, echoing remarks he had made earlier during the 'Yuva Agniveer Samvad' programme in Dehradun.

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