Watch: CCTV captures visuals of twin explosions at Jammu IAF station

Image Source : CCTV Watch: CCTV footage captures twin-explosions at Jammu IAF station

A CCTV footage accessed by India TV has captured visuals of the twin explosions that took place at the high security technical area of Air Force Station in Jammu on the intervening night of June 26-27.

In the video, a flash of light could be seen emerging out of the building, recording moments of the blast triggered by Pakistan-backed terrorists. According to officials, drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists have used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack.

Occuring at around 1.40 am, the explosions took place within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city, while the second one was on the ground.

Two IAF personnel were injured in the incident. Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh has termed it a "terror attack".

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Satwari police station on the application of a junior warrant officer of the IAF.

