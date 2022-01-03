Monday, January 03, 2022
     
  Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish named in SIT charge sheet

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish named in SIT charge sheet

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 13:12 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives, in its 5,000-page charge sheet has named Union Mishra Ajay Mishra Teni's son  Ashish.

The SIT filed the charge sheet almost three months after the incident that took place in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. Four farmers and a journalist were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle. Three BJP workers also lost their lives in the violence. The  October 3, 2021 violence in Tikunia broke out when a group of farmers was protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native place for an event. 

So far 13 accused, including Ashish, have been sent to jail. 

