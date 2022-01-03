Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish named in SIT charge sheet

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Mishra Ajay Mishra's son Ashish named in SIT's 5,000-page charge sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives, in its 5,000-page charge sheet has named Union Mishra Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish.

The SIT filed the charge sheet almost three months after the incident that took place in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. Four farmers and a journalist were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle. Three BJP workers also lost their lives in the violence. The October 3, 2021 violence in Tikunia broke out when a group of farmers was protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native place for an event.

So far 13 accused, including Ashish, have been sent to jail.

