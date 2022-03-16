Supreme Court asks UP govt to ensure protection of witnesses in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur: Ashish Mishra and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the plea seeking cancellation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra's bail. Noting that the plea mentions an attack on one of the witnesses, the top court asked the UP government to ensure the protection of witnesses related to the case. The plea had been filed by the kin of those who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, had earlier said that one of the prime protected witnesses was brutally attacked, few days after the bail was granted to Ashish Mishra and the alleged attackers also said that now BJP has won the election they will take care of him.

"The lack of any discussion in the High Court's order as regards the settled principles for grant of bail is on account of lack of any substantive submissions to this effect by the State as the accused wields substantial influence over the State government as his father is a Union Minister from the same political party that rules the State," read the petition.

The petitioner said that Allahabad High Court has not considered the heinous nature of the crime; the character of the overwhelming evidence against the accused in the charge sheet; position and status of the accused with reference to the victim and witnesses; the likelihood of the accused fleeing from justice and repeating the offense; and the possibility of his tampering with the witnesses and obstructing the course of justice, while granting relief to the accused.

The top court also issued a notice to the UP Government, asking them to file a reply on the plea seeking cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra. The matter will now be heard on March 24.

