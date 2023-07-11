Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra's bail extended till September 26

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri case update: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra till September 26. In January, the apex court granted eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra and directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week of his release from jail.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia after violence erupted when farmers were protesting against the then Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. In the accident, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish Mishra was allegedly seated. Following the incident, the driver of the SUV, two BJP workers and a journalist were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

On January when the court had granted eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra, the bench had said any attempt made by him, his family or supporters to influence or threaten the witnesses, directly or indirectly, shall entail cancellation of interim bail. Ashish Mishra was also asked to surrender his passport to the trial court within one week of his release on interim bail and not enter Uttar Pradesh except to attend the trial proceedings.

