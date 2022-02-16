Arvind Kejriwal told me he would become PM of Khalistan one day, claims Kumar Vishwas | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas together during a roadshow in Delhi.

Making an explosive revelation, noted poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will do anything to remain in power. With reference to Punjab Assembly elections, Kumar Vishwas said, AAP's chances in the Punjab election 2022, the ex-colleague of Kejriwal made a startling claim that the AAP convenor was supportive of separatists in Punjab.

“I had told Kejriwal during the 2017 Punjab election that don’t take support of the fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistani movement. He, however, said it will be managed don't worry,” Vishwas said while speaking to ANI.

Elaborating the event, Kumar said that he had warned Kejriwal to maintain a distance with the Khalistanis. He said, "One day, Kejriwal had told him that he would either become CM of independent 'suba'.

However, when I warned him that Pakistan’s ISI and other agencies across the world are funding the referendum organised by US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to decide whether Khalistan should be carved out of Punjab, he replied saying, "so what then I would become the first prime minister of an independent nation", Vishwas said.

