Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi attacks Aam Aadmi Party, calls it photocopy of Congress

Image Source : TWITTER @BJP4INDIA PM Narendra Modi addresses a poll rally in Punjab's Pathankot on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the two parties are 'partners in crime. Addressing an election rally in Pathankot, he termed the AAP a photocopy of the Congress and reminded that both of them are not happy with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya temple.

"Now the Congress has got a 'partner-in-crime'... there is a lot of similarity between both the parties. Both of them together oppose the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," he said. "One party looted Punjab and the other is doing corruption in Delhi," he told the crowd.

Notably, the AAP had taken support from Congress to form the government in Delhi after the 2015 Assembly polls. The two parties have also questioned the purchase of land in Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir is being constructed.

PM Modi urged the people of Punjab to choose the BJP, saying "BJP is necessary for peace in Punjab". He said that the people of Punjab have made up their mind to bring an experienced party like BJP to power.

"Punjab has decided, this is time for a change... this time bring an experienced party like BJP. People will give a chance to a party working in the interest of the country and Punjab," he said.

'Majboor Nahi, Majboot Punjab'

"This is my promise to you -Hum majboor nahi, majboot Punjab banayenge," the Prime Minister said.

Attacking political rivals, he said, "We see Punjab from the Punjabiyat angle, which is our priority. Rivals see Punjab only through a political prism." He said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state.

"Give me five years to serve you. I assure you farming, trade, the industry will be made profitable," Modi said and noted that only the Centre's engine is currently working in Punjab.

Targeting the Congress, Modi said the party failed to keep Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, within India's territory during the Partition.

"They abandoned Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan. Should they have not made efforts to keep it in India? In 1965, if they tried, we would have had Gurunanak's birthplace in India," he said. The corridor was established in 2019. It is a visa-free border crossing and religious corridor that connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India.

The PM accused Congress of belittling and insulting the sacrifices of the soldiers who died during the 2016 Pathankot attack. He said that the country was together in the response to the attack except for the Congress party. "They questioned the government, the people of Punjab and even our army. They belittled the sacrifices of the soldiers," he said.

He also accused Congress of insulting the sacrifices of the soldiers who died during the 2016 Pathankot attack. "They questioned the government, the people of Punjab and even our army. They belittled the sacrifices of the soldiers," he said, adding that even during the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the Congress was doing the same.

"Even on Pulwama anniversary, they continue their 'paap leela'," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also invoked Sant Ravidas and said his government was following his ideals, and that the welfare of the poor was above everything else for it. Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti before leaving for Pathankot. "Today is Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Before coming here, I went to Guru Ravidas Vishram Mandir (in Delhi) and sought blessings," he said.

With a large number of Guru Ravidas followers visiting Varanasi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Modi said the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government is making all efforts to ensure that the pilgrims are facilitated in every manner. "Railways is also running two special trains. As Varanasi MP, it is my responsibility to see that when you are my guest, I have to ensure you get all facilities," he said.

The BJP is contesting elections in Punjab in an alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). While the BJP is fighting in 65 seats, the PLC in 37 seats and SAD(S) in 15 seats. Voting will take place on February 20 and the result will be announced on March 10.

