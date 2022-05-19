Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura case: Court admits plea demanding removal of Shahi Idgah mosque

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura case: In a big development in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, a local court in Mathura on Thursday admitted a plea demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah. Several outfits have been demanding the removal of the 17-century mosque claiming that was built on the land of Krishna Janmbhoomi - the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Hari Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said that the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

"Mathura civil court has allowed lawsuit seeking removal of the mosque," news agency PTI quoted Hari Shankar Jain as saying.

With this, the Court overturned a civil court order dismissing the suit in September 2020. A suit was filed in a civil court in Mathura in 2020 seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah and the transfer of the land to the deity. However, the court refused to admit the case. The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to a PTI report, at least 10 separate petitions have earlier been filed in Mathura courts by different Hindu groups seeking the removal of the mosque.

READ MORE: Gyanvapi case: Sculptures of gods, Sheshnag like structures found in survey

Latest India News