The Supreme Court extended the interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order appointing a commission to inspect the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura in connection to the Krishna Janmbhoomi on Monday.

The top court has listed the matter for hearing in August 2024. Meanwhile, interim stay will continue till the next date of hearing.

This is a developing story.