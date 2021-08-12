KPS Malhotra conferred with Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The award was presented to KPS Malhotra for the rescue of a Qatar couple and in the case of the darknet.

KPS Malhotra, who is working as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Secretariat of Delhi Police Commissioner, has been awarded the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021.

Apart from Delhi Police, KPS Malhotra has given his services in NCB Narcotics Control Bureau in Andaman and Nicobar. Focusing on technology, the first darknet vendor of psychotropic substances, the first cyber terror case and the espionage case was solved under the leadership of KPS Malhotra.

Many high-profile cases like MoPNG, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas espionage case, EWS case scam in Delhi schools, arrest of Narayan Sai, and many cases related to the underworld were some of the other cases solved under the DCP's leadership.

Malhotra headed the NCB in Mumbai to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, besides the current commissioner in the case of implicating a couple from India in a Qatar jail after being wrongly implicated in the supply of drugs. Rakesh Asthana, who was the DG of NCB at that time, investigated and brought the couple back to India after getting acquitted. The award was conferred to KPS Malhotra for the rescue of the Qatar couple and in the case of the darknet.

Fifteen officers of the central probe agency CBI have been awarded the "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" this year. The names of CBI officers selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are- Vijay Kumar Shukla, Sham Dutt, Kaushal Kishore Singh, Rajender Singh Gosain, Anand Krishnan, Atul Hajela, Maharishi Rai Hajong, Ashutosh Kumar, Sardar Singh Chauhan, Ravindra Kumar, Smt. Bama, Rakesh Kumar Srivastava, Deepak, P. Sampat Kumar, Tarun Gaur have also been honored. According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 28 women police officers are also included in these 152 policemen.

MHA has taken the initiative to award medals to members of Central Investigation Agencies and State/UT Police Investigation Agencies for excellence in investigation. The medals have been instituted with a view to encourage high professional standards in the investigation of the crime by the State Police and Central Investigative Agencies in the country and to recognize such excellence in investigation by the Investigating Officers of Police Organizations.

