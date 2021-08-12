Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Six Delhi Police officers receive Union Home Minister's 'Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2021'

Six Delhi Police personnel will get 'Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced. The six Delhi Police personnel who displayed high professional standards of investigation of crime are Insp Satish Chander Sharma (Posthumously), Sandeep Lamba, ACP, W/Insp Domnica Purty, Insp Amaleshwar Kumar Rai, Insp Gurmeet Singh Kataria and Insp Virender Singh.

This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.

Following is the brief of cases investigated by the aforementioned officers: -

Inspr. Satish Sharma (posthumously), Crime Branch :- On 19.09.2008, there was a shootout between a team of Special Cell and a group of armed terrorists of “Indian Mujahideen” at Batla House, Delhi, in which Inspr. Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life. During investigation, one absconding accused Shahzad @ Pappu was arrested and charge sheet was filed. Scientific and professional investigation was appreciated by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Chief Justice of India and the Chairman NHRC. The trial court was totally satisfied with prosecution and sentenced the accused Shahzaad rigorous imprisonment for life. On 23.02.2018, the remaining accused Ariz Khan was arrested in this case. On 08.3.2021, accused Ariz Khan was also convicted and sentenced to death and fine of Rs. 11 lacs. Insp. Satish Sharma has been rewarded for his meticulous and professional investigation.

Sandeep Lamba, ACP & Inspr. Gurmeet Singh, Crime Branch :- On 24.02.2020, police personnel on duty were attacked by violent and agitated protestors at Main Wazirabad Road. HC Rattan Lal lost his life, while DCP/Shahdara and ACP/Gokulpuri suffered grievous injuries, besides serious injuries were caused to more than 50 police personnel. This was the 1st incident of “unprovoked mass violence”, which led to death of police official performing duty in the Northeast Delhi Riots. During the investigation of this case, all available video footage from CCTV were seized and analysed frame by frame. Thorough investigation of the case by Crime Branch unearthed the exact nature of conspiracy and role of conspirators as well as role of executors to fortify the case of a larger conspiracy. 22 accused were identified and arrested during investigation with the help of a new technology of video stabilization, enhancement and matching software. Both the officers have been rewarded for their efforts and perseverance to make a watertight case against accused persons.

Inspr. Virender Singh, EOW : - In a DDA Land Pooling case, more than 250 innocent persons were duped of Rs. 30 Crores under the garb of Land Pooling Policy of DDA. A discreet enquiry was conducted and it was learnt that some group Housing Societies are aggressively inducing and alluring the public at large to book the space in their projects/societies without any statutory approvals from Govt. Authorities. Accordingly, a criminal case was registered against M/s Aerocity Dwarka Multi State CGHS Ltd. Laborious efforts were put in for scrutiny of bank accounts and voluminous records. Victims were identified with the help of Google and money trail established with approx Rs. 28.21 crores found diverted to shell companies’ accounts, all of which were got frozen. All accused persons were traced with the help of scientific and internet based investigation. Anticipatory bail of all the accused were dismissed by Hon’ble High Court of Delhi and even the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Insp. Virender Singh has been rewarded for thorough investigationin this case.

W/Inspr. Domnica Purty, West District: - On 04.08.2020, a minor girl aged about 12 years was brutally assaulted in the area of PS Paschim Vihar West. It was a blind case with no clue about the identity of the accused. During investigation, CCTV footages of over 100 cameras were analysed and the accused was identified. On 06.8.2020, after painstaking efforts whereabouts of accused Krishan were traced to Mangolpuri, Delhi and he was arrested. He was found previously involved in 04 criminal cases. W/Inspr. Domnica Purty has been rewarded for her persuasive efforts in solving this difficult case.

Inspr. Amleshwar Rai, Crime Branch :- On 26.02.2020, it was reported at PS Dayalpur that on 25.02.20, the Municipal Councilor had gathered a lot of goons in his office and the mob had pelted stones, petrol bombs and shots were fired from the roof top of the office. On the same day IB official Sh. Ankit Sharma went missing. Accordingly a case was registered in this regard. Dead body of Sharma was found later. CCTV footages of the incidents were collected and scientific investigation established the identity of all the accused persons and ensured their apprehension. Inspector Amleshwar Rai has been rewarded for meticulous investigation in this case.

