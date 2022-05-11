Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin arrested in extortion case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police arrest CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin Konda Reddy in extortion case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin and YSRCP leader Konda Reddy was arrested by the Amravati police on Tuesday, in an extortion case. According to the details, Reddy was arrested for allegedly demanding bribes from the owners of a construction company in Andhra Pradesh.

The development was confirmed by Kadapa's Superintendent of Police, KKN Anburajan, who said the preliminary enquiry in the case is done.

"We received a complaint from SRK construction company in the early hours, stating that someone is threatening them of obstructions in work if they do not work according to his wishes," said Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan.

"We have done the preliminary inquiry and we got to know that it was Konda Reddy who made the call. So, we have conducted the investigation and arrested him and produced him before the court. If anybody is involved in corruption, the government is going to be very strict," he added.

TDP leader slams Jagan Reddy for not 'regularising' contract staff

Meanwhile, TDP HRD state wing member B Ram Gopal Reddy on Tuesday slammed the YSRCP government for not "regularising" the contract employees even three years after coming to power.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said, "The Chief Minister set up a ministers' committee in 2019 itself to prepare a road map for the employees' regularisation issue. Three years were over now but the committee had not come out with any report or recommendation or road map. From this, it was clear that the government had no sincerity in this respect."

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not doing anything to fulfill his pre-election padayatra promise made to the contract and part-time employees.

(With inputs from ANI)

