Another Kolkata college names Sunny Leone in English honours merit list

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name appeared on the merit list of another college in West Bengal on Friday, a day after a similar incident had taken place in an institution in Kolkata. The Canada-born actor's name appeared in the 151st position on the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district.

A day before, Asutosh College posted the first merit list for admission to BA (Honours) in English on its website. The list had the actor's name at the top. It was accompanied with application ID 9513008704, roll number- 207777-6666 and the year of passing 2020 from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Terming it as an "act of mischief", the college authorities had stated, "Someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone's name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident."

Taking to Twitter, Leone, in a light-hearted remark,said, "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you're in my class."

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

The students' union of the institution demanded a probe into the incident, while college authorities remained tight-lipped on the goof-up. Leone's name had appeared at the top of the first list for admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College in Kolkata on Thursday.

Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list.

(With PTI inputs)

