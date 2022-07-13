Kochi: National flag, Coast Guard flag found dumped in garbage; case filed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kochi: National flag, Coast Guard flag found lying in garbage

Kochi: A case was registered and a probe was launched after the National flag and Indian Coast Guard flags were found dumped in Kerala's Kochi. According to the details, the flags were found in the garbage on Tuesday.

Apart from the National flag and flags of the Coast Guard, life jackets, and raincoats of the Coast Guard were found at Irumpanam by locals and they informed the Hill Palace police.

Commenting on the incident, the police said the items which were found might have been handed over to be disposed of by the Coast Guard.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Police also took up a case for dumping garbage in a residential area.

Police recovered the items from the garbage and kept those with them.

