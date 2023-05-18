Kerala woman videographs man who groped her, exposed his genitals and masturbates in moving bus; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : @TW_HEDONIST/TWITTER Kerala woman videographs man who groped her, exposed his genitals and masturbates

Amid a series of bizarre incidents in Delhi Metro, a man allegedly misbehaved with a woman co-passenger and exposed his genitals in a moving bus in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

The crime took place when the woman was travelling to Kochi from nearby Thrissur.

The accused, who came and sat beside her, initially spoke in a decent manner, she said. After some time, he allegedly began touching her inappropriately and exposing his genitals after unzipping his pants, the woman alleged.

Holding her mobile phone in one hand, with its live recording option on, she asked the accused man, identified later as Sayad K K, what was wrong with him.

"In the initial part of the video, it was well clear that the zip of his pants was open. When I raised my voice and questioned his behaviour, he got up from his seat. When the conductor also questioned him, he tried to escape," she told the in a social media video.

She also informed the conductor of the bus that she had a complaint against the man and wanted to hand him over to the police.

The conductor and driver extended full support to nab accused

While the majority of co-passengers responded in a cold manner when she raised concerns, the conductor and driver extended all support to nab the accused, she said.

Nedumbassery police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and submitted him before a local court which remanded him in police custody later.

Though the accused, who was not ready to admit the crime, tried to run away after getting off the bus, the conductor and the driver managed to catch him and hand him over to the police.

The young woman also said that after seeing her social media post about the incident, at least five women texted her saying they also had a similar experience with the same person in a moving bus.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Delhi Metro is the new lovers’ paradise! Viral videos of couples kissing and hugging in trains prove so

Latest India News