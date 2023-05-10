'Delhi Metro is the new OYO'? Viral videos of couples kissing and hugging in trains prove so!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi Metro kissing incidents

Love is not in the air but Delhi Metro! One of the important modes of transport, the metro is sadly making headlines for all the wrong reasons, again. On Wednesday a video of a couple kissing passionately went viral on social media. In the clip, the boy can be seen sitting on the floor while the girl is lying on his lap. And both are seen locking lips without any hesitation. Well, this isn't the first time, earlier too a video featuring a young boy and girl hugging and holding each other surfaced. Many expressed the opinion that displaying love in public should be normalised. However, with repeated incidents coming to the fore, netizens have become furious and termed Delhi Metro as the 'new OYO.'

Many videos of couples holding hands, kissing and cuddling in the train have drawn attention on social media. These photos and videos have sent ripples across social media platforms, which kickstarted several conversations about society and the action that Delhi Metro authorities should take. Not just this, several stand-up comedians joked about how couples behave inside the Delhi Metro.

With an ample amount of visible proof of the Delhi Metro PDA available on the internet, let's take a look at the 'new OYO.'

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to Delhi Police over a viral video of a young man who is purportedly seen masturbating in Delhi Metro. The video was widely circulated on social media wherein the man is indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. It can be seen in the video that his actions are making everyone around him extremely uncomfortable. The Commission has sent a notice to Delhi Police DCP, Delhi Metro seeking an action taken report. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of an arrest made in the case.

After the video went viral Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) issued a statement asking the passengers to behave responsibly while travelling in the metro and adding that the passengers "should immediately report the matter to DMRC helpline giving details of corridor, station, time etc."

