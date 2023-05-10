Delhi Metro: Another video of couple kissing in train goes viral; netizens say 'chal kya raha hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AADITIW61246771 Delhi Metro kissing video

Despite repeated warnings and strictness, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) administration is deeply troubled by the obscene acts done by couples inside the train. Every other day videos of couples kissing, hugging and holding each other on the Delhi metro surface on social media. To avoid these incidents, DMRC had also deployed flying squads inside the metro, but it seems that they fail to control such incidents. Currently, a video is making rounds on Twitter, wherein a couple is seen locking lips inside the metro.

A number of videos of a couple kissing each other on the floor of the Delhi metro have been hitting the headlines. It can be seen that a boy is sitting on the floor with his girlfriend, lying on his lap. Both are locking lips without any hesitation. Watch

After the video went viral, many criticised the couple on Twitter. However, several others were called out for filming and circulating the couple’s video without their consent. A user wrote, "#Breakingnews "The Rock" New #Viralvideo from Delhi Metro... Why don't you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub. "OMG WHAT" is this ??" At the same time, some people felt that the girl is intoxicated. "The girl is looking drunk and the boy is very calm," a user wrote.

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to Delhi Police over a viral video of a young man who is purportedly seen masturbating in Delhi Metro. The video was widely circulated on social media wherein the man is indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. It can be seen in the video that his actions are making everyone around him extremely uncomfortable. The Commission has sent a notice to Delhi Police DCP, Delhi Metro seeking an action taken report. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of an arrest made in the case.

After the video went viral Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) issued a statement asking the passengers to behave responsibly while travelling in the metro and adding that the passengers "should immediately report the matter to DMRC helpline giving details of corridor, station, time etc."

