Kerala: 17-year-old school girl dies after eating shawarma at food stall; 18 other students fall sick

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kerala: Student dies of food poisoning, 18 others fall sick

Highlights The incident was reported from Cheruvathur town of Kasaragod district

The deceased was identified as Devananda

Kerala Health minister Veena George has directed an investigation into the incident

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old schoolgirl died of food poisoning after she consumed rotten shawarma at a food stall in Kerala. The incident was reported from the Cheruvathur town of Kasaragod district in the state. The deceased was identified as Devananda.

According to the details, 18 other students have fallen sick due to the suspected food poisoning.

Commenting on the incident, Kasargod Medical Officer on Sunday said, "A team of doctors including a pediatrician examined Devananda but could not save her life. Rest, a total of 18 students are admitted to the hospital and all of them are in stable condition."

Meanwhile, Kerala Health minister Veena George directed an investigation into the incident and has sought a report from the authorities.

The shop where students consumed shawarma has been sealed and the cook has been taken into custody by police.

"The shop has been closed and the cook has been taken into custody. Food poisoning may be the primary reason for this. Health Department is monitoring the situation. A special team has also been constituted to investigate the matter," said M Rajagopalan, MLA Trikaripur.

The MLA further informed that the samples of the shawarma have also been sent for testing.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Bihar: 15 students fall sick after consuming de-worming tablets in Ghorghat

Latest India News