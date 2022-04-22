Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: 15 students fall sick after consuming de-worming tablets in Ghorghat

At least 15 students from Bihar's Shah Zubair Middle School in Ghorghat fell sick, and were admitted to the hospital after 'de-worming' tablets. The incident took place in the Bariarpur block of Munger district. De-worming tablets are supposed to kills stomach worms, and the children were administered these tablets on Friday. Doctors have however said that the children are out of danger.

Shortly after taking the medicine, the children started experiencing trouble. They complained of headache and stomach ache, and even vomited. Chaos ensued in the school after some children started fainting.

The stomach worm de-worming medicine was identified as Maren's asthma worm (Albendazole). It was later revealed that children consumed these medicines given by teachers on empty stomach, while led to the problem later.

Some students tend to come to school on empty stomach, and the medicine is supposed to administered to people after one meal has been taken by them.

