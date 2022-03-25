Friday, March 25, 2022
     
  • Birbhum violence: Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Four girls fall sick after COVID vaccination in Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Four girls fall sick after COVID vaccination in Satna

Nearly 50 children in the 12-14 age group were administered vaccine doses at the Aamdara primary health centre on Mar 24, CMHO said.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Satna Published on: March 25, 2022 13:50 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker shows the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years, inside Urban Health centre in Ahmedabad. 

 

Highlights

  • 4 girls aged 12 to 14 yrs fell sick after they were vaccinated against COVID
  • They were vaccinated at a primary health centre in MP's Satna, said a health official on Friday
  • The condition of all of them is stable now, informed CMHO

Four girls aged 12 to 14 years fell sick after they were vaccinated against COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Friday.

However, the condition of all of them is stable now, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Ashok Kumar Awdhiya said.

Nearly 50 children in the 12-14 age group were administered vaccine doses at the Aamdara primary health centre on Thursday, he said.

Four of them, students of a local school, fell on the ground due to dizziness, triggered probably by fear, Awadhiya said.

All of them were rushed to the Maihar civil hospital, from where they were taken to the district hospital in Satna for further treatment, he said.

They are out of danger and their health condition is stable, he said.

District collector Anurag Verma visited the hospital in Satna and enquired about their condition.

The state health department and the district administration have launched a probe into the incident.

The coronavirus vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 age category was launched in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The Corbevax vaccine is being administered to children in this age group.

 
(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not edited the copy)

