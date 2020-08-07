Major landslide in Munnar as heavy rains lash Kerala, several feared trapped

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN, INDIA TV Major landslide in Kerala's Munnar after heavy rainfall.

Several people are feared trapped after a major landslide in Munnar as heavy rains continues to batter Kerala. As per initial reports, out of people those who are trapped under the debris, most of them are tea cultivators. Heavy rainfall have been continuing in Kerala districts including Wayanad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall warning for the state till August 9.

"So far, 10 people have been rescued. The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. We don't know the exact numbers yet, but at least three families are stranded there," Idukki SP said.

Speaking on the incident, Kerala CM Pinarayi VijayaNational Disaster Response Force has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki's Rajamala. Police, fire, forest and revenue officials also instructed to intensify rescue operation."

#KeralaRains Rainfall continues to lash Wayanad.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall warning for Kerala till August 9

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall have led to waterlogged streets in Malappuram's Nilambur area.

Kerala: Streets waterlogged in Malappuram's Nilambur area, due to continuous rainfall

Kerala: Streets waterlogged in Malappuram's Nilambur area, due to continuous rainfall

