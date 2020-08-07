Friday, August 07, 2020
     
Major landslide in Munnar as heavy rains lash Kerala, several feared trapped

Several people are feared trapped after a major landslide in Munnar as heavy rains lash Kerala. More to follow.

New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2020 11:25 IST
Several people are feared trapped after a major landslide in Munnar as heavy rains continues to batter Kerala. As per initial reports, out of people those who are trapped under the debris, most of them are tea cultivators. Heavy rainfall have been continuing in Kerala districts including Wayanad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall warning for the state till August 9.

"So far, 10 people have been rescued. The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. We don't know the exact numbers yet, but at least three families are stranded there," Idukki SP said.

Speaking on the incident, Kerala CM Pinarayi VijayaNational Disaster Response Force has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki's Rajamala. Police, fire, forest and revenue officials also instructed to intensify rescue operation."

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall have led to waterlogged streets in Malappuram's Nilambur area. 

