Friday, February 23, 2024
     
  4. Kerala local body bypolls: Boost to LDF as it captures four seats from UDF, BJP gets 3

Kerala local body bypolls: Boost to LDF as it captures four seats from UDF, BJP gets 3

Kerala local body bypolls: Following the byelection, the LDF increased its tally to 9 by wresting three seats each from the BJP and the Congress. However, the Left front lost one seat each in Alappuzha and Ernakulam to the BJP and the Congress, respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: February 23, 2024
Kerala local body bypolls: Boost to LDF as it captures four seats from UDF, BJP gets 3.

Kerala local body bypolls: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala got a boost today (February 23) as it captured a total of four seats from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the local body byelections held in several districts of the state a day ago.

The LDF won 9, the UDF 10, the BJP-led NDA 3 and others one out of the 23 seats where byelections were held, according to the state Election Commission's website. Earlier, 13 out of the 23 seats were held by the UDF, five by the LDF, four by NDA and one by others.

Following the byelection, the LDF increased its tally to 9 by wresting three seats each from the BJP and the Congress. However, the Left front lost one seat each in Alappuzha and Ernakulam to the BJP and the Congress, respectively.

