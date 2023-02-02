'Out after a lot of fight...': Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan released on bail from UP court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan released on bail from UP court

Kappan released from jail: A day after the sureties required for his bail were submitted in court, Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. This comes after two On Wednesday, two sureties totalling Rs 1 lakh each were presented in this special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the jailor of Lucknow District Jail Rajendra Singh, Kappan was released from jail around 9.15 am. "It has been 28 months. I am out after a lot of fight. I am happy," the journalist said following his release.

'I had gone Hathras for reporting...': Kappan

When asked why he had come to Hathras, Kappan replied that he had gone there for "reporting". "I had only a laptop, a mobile, two pens and a notepad," he said in response to reports that some objectionable materials were also found from him.

Why Kappan was arrested?

Kappan was arrested two years back while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being raped. He and three others were accused of having links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and being a part of a conspiracy to instigate violence.

ALSO READ: High Court grants bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan; wife calls it 'a ray of justice'

In September 2022, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News