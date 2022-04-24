Kerala govt refutes AAP's claim of sending officials to understand education model

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The AAP leader, Athishi Marlena had tweeted, "It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji.

Kerala government on Sunday denied sending any officials on a visit to Delhi. This comes just a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena claimed that officials from Kerala had visited Delhi government schools to understand Delhi’s education model.

In a tweet, Kerala's Minister of Education, V Sivankutty stated that the state government had not sent any officials to Delhi to learn about the 'Delhi model' of education. He further clarified that the Kerala government, on the other hand, had assisted the Delhi officials who had visited the state last month to study the Kerala Model of education.

On Saturday, the AAP leader Athishi Marlena had tweeted, "It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is Arvind Kejriwal’s government’s idea of nation-building. Development through collaboration."

The Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle had also posted the same tweet. It had stated “Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi Govt Schools to witness the education revolution first-hand; say didn’t expect facilities to be THIS GOOD!”

“Impressed by Kejriwal Govt’s Happiness classes, educationists express the desire to implement it in Kerala,” it further added.

