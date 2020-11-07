Image Source : PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He requested those who came in his contact to undergo COVID-19 tests.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side," Kerala Raj Bhavan PRO quoted Arif Mohammed Khan as saying.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Kerala's COVID-19 count touched 4,62,469 witjh the addition of 7,002 fresh cases on Friday. Over 80,000 people are presently underoing treatment. Twenty seven deaths were recorded on Friday, pushing the toll to 1,640. As many as 7,854 people were cured of the infection, taking the recoveries to 3,88,504. Presently, 83,208 are undergoing treatment for the disease.

Thrissur recorded 951 cases today, Kozhikode 763, Malappuram 761 and Ernakulam 673 cases.

Of those who tested positive, 98 had come from outside the state and 6192 were infected through contact while the source of infection of 646 people is not known.

Those who tested positive for the virus included 66 health workers.

As many as 3,07,828 people are presently under observation in the state in various districts and 21,148 are in hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)

