COVID-19: Kerala records dip in fresh cases; 6,996 new cases, 84 deaths logged

Kerala reported a low steep in fresh COVID-19 cases as 6,996 new infections and 84 deaths were logged on Monday, taking the total coronavirus caseload to 48,01,796 and fatalities to 26,342, according to an official release by the state health department.

The state had logged 10,691 cases on October 10. With 16,576 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 46,73,442 and the active cases dropped to 1,01,419, an official press release said.

As many as 66,702 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,058, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,010) and Kozhikode (749).

The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August. Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 40 from outside the State and 6,588 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 333.

There are currently 3,54,720 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,42,367 are in home or institutional quarantine and 12,353 in hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)

