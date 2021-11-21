COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,080 cases, 40 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala logs 5,080 new cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

Kerala recorded 5,080 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 50,89,175. The death toll increased to 37,495 with 40 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 7,908, which brought the total recoveries to 50,04,786 and the active cases dropped to 58,088, an official press release said.

As many as 53,892 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 873 cases followed by Kozhikode (740) and Thiruvananthapuram (621).

Of the new cases, 24 were health workers, 28 from outside the State and 4,776 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 252.

There are currently 1,92,768 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,87,604 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,164 in hospitals, added the release.

