COVID-19: Delhi reports 29 new cases, zero death

Delhi reported 29 cases of coronavirus on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.40 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,095. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in November so far. Last month, four people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 49,139 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 45 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 32 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. On Friday, 30 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,40,666 in the national capital, including 14,15,262 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 309, of which 133 are in home isolation.

