Delhi: Schools to remain closed till further orders, says DoE

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Sunday morning

The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am

Delhi Air Pollution: All schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders in view of the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. However, the online classes will continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Sunday.

Earlier on November 13, the Delhi government had ordered the closure of schools till November 20 in view of the severe air pollution. It had extended the suspension of in-person classes till further orders on November 17.

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Sunday morning and strong surface winds are likely to bring some relief from high pollution levels during the day, authorities said.

The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.

Neighboring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR.

