India logs 10,488 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 532-day low of 1.22 lakh

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 10,488 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 313 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 12,329 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.29 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,22,037.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,22,714 (lowest in 532 days), the ministry data showed today.

More than 116.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,65,662. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the active caseload account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.36% - lowest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate (0.98%) is less than 2% for last 48 days. Additionally, the weekly positivity rate (0.94%) is less than 2% for last 58 days.

​According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested up to November 20 for COVID-19. Of these 10,74,099 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 6,075 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 50,95,924 and the toll to 37,299. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases-- 949, followed by Ernakulam with 835 and Kollam with 772. Recoveries numbered 6,061, taking the total cured in the state to 49,96,878, the health department said in a release.

Active cases stood at 61,114, out of which only 6. 8 per cent have been hospitalised, it said. Out of those found infected today, 24 reached the state from outside while 5,686 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 330 are yet to be traced. Thirty five health workers were also among the infected.

