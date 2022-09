Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kerala: Student among two dead in Chennithala as boat capsizes during preparation for race

A student was among two people who lost their lives while two others went missing when a boat capsized in Achankovil river in Kerala's Chennithala district on Saturday. The incident took place as they prepared to participate in the Aranmula Boat Race.

The deceased persons have been identified as 37-year-old Vineesh and Class 12th student Adithyan, police said.

Further details are awaited.

