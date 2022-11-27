Kerala: Over 1 kg of gold concealed in capsules inside passenger's body seized at Kochi airport

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A passenger identified as Shihab who was a native of Alappuzha district was intercepted. Four gold capsules were recovered from him.

Kerala: The air intelligence unit of the customs department seized gold worth 48.5 lakh at Kochi airport on Sunday. According to reports, the accused came from Dubai. The gold was found in capsules concealed inside the passenger's body. Three gold chains were also recovered from the passenger.

In a similar incident, the AIU seized 2219.94 grams of gold worth 94 lakhs at Kochi airport on Saturday. In one instance, the unit seized 1155.88 grams of gold worth Rs 47 lakh on the basis of profiling by AIU batch. A passenger identified as Shihab who was a native of Alappuzha district was intercepted. Four gold capsules were recovered from him.

(With inputs from agencies)

