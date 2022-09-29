Thursday, September 29, 2022
     
Kejriwal walks out of NDMC meeting after questions on Delhi schools; slammed by BJP

BJP Delhi revealed in a tweet the RTI filed by its leader: it shows Kejriwal has never visited an NDMC school.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2022 20:32 IST
Image Source : PTI BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya took the chance to attack Aam Aadmi Party, saying that Kejriwal fled from the meeting because the AAP leader could not answer the questions raised during the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal was attacked by the BJP on Thursday after he allegedly walked out of an NDMC meeting after he was repeatedly questioned over Delhi schools. 

BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal tweeted a video which shows Kejriwal walking out of the meeting. Chahal was seen asking several questions on the conditions of the schools. The BJP leader said that his questions were based on an RTI he filed to understand the 'poor condition' of the Delhi schools. 

In the clip, Chahal claims that Kejriwal has made no contribution to the NDMC schools from his MLA funds. 

After several questions, the AAP leader was seen walking out. 

BJP slams Delhi CM 

In another tweet, BJP Delhi revealed the RTI filed by Chahal: it shows Kejriwal has never visited an NDMC school. 

BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya took the chance to attack Aam Aadmi Party, saying that  Kejriwal fled from the meeting because the AAP leader could not answer the questions raised during the meeting.

BJP's national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda also said, "Conveniently, Delhi CM walks out when faced with hard-hitting questions by NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "Had Kejriwal's Delhi model been successful, he would not have run away from NDMC council meeting today. Revealed by RTI- Kejriwal did not do any development in his New Delhi Vidhan Sabha schools with MLA funds, nor did meetings with teachers!" 

