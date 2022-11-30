Kashmiri Pandits hit out at Nadav Lapid over 'The Kashmir Files' remark, say, 'Film was just 5%'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nadav Lapid

Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu on Wednesday condemned IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's remark on the movie The Kashmir Files. Israeli film director Nadav Lapid on Tuesday for terming Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar".

Written and directed by Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The much-discussed film, which polarised opinions following its March 11 release, is one of the most successful Hindi films of the year.

While one Kashmiri Pandit Yogesh Pandita said, "Kashmir Files was 5%, they didn't see 95% of what happened. We welcome Israel Amb's statement condemning it," another Ranjan said, "Condemnable. He rubbed salt into our wounds."

Many Kashmiri Pandits also demanded that Lapid be immediately deported from the country.

"The Kashmir Files unmasked the 30-year-old propaganda designed to hide the truth on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits," Vikas Raina, son of principal Ashok Kumar Raina, who was killed by Hizbul Mujahideen, said.

"Does he know my pain? I lost my father when I was a child. My father, along with two of his lecturers, were brought down from a bus and sprayed with a volley of bullets," he said. "The Kashmir Files is India's Schindler's List. It is our truth," he said.

Sandeep Kaul, whose grandfather Radha Krishen and father Shiban were dragged out of their house and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, demanded an apology from Lapid for "mocking the tragedy" depicted in The Kashmir Files.

"His remarks have reopened my old wounds. It has brought pain to me and my mother," Kaul said.

